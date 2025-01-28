M.V. Center for Living: February 2025

M.V. Center for Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network

508-939-9440

lesliec@mvcenter4living.org

mvcenter4living.org

M.V. Center for Living will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Regular Programs

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 3 pm, Supportive Day Program

Fridays: 11 am – 12 pm, Open House

Fridays: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom. Contact us for a link to join!

Services

Fees may apply. Call for more information.

Supportive Day Program — Activity and social program

Respite Innovations — Home visits

Dementia Coaching — To make home life easier

Support Groups — Professionally led for both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss

Resources and Education — Remove stigma and learn strategies

The Supportive Day Program (SDP)

SDP is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life improves for both caregiver and care recipient. Call Mary Holmes to learn about registration.

Respite Innovations

Respite Innovations brings person-centered engagement into the home, and affords caregivers time to take care of themselves and to recharge their 24-hour caregiver battery. Call Ann Baird at M.V. Center for Living if you are a caregiver who would benefit from a break!

The Family Caregiver Support Program

This program advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring from afar for someone on-Island.

Caregiver Counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By providing a free, one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event. Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!

Monthly Music and Memory Cafe

Come to M.V. Center for Living every third Thursday (Feb. 20) for a free Music and Memory Cafe from 10 am to 12 pm. All are welcome!

Weekly Open House

Drop in to see what our programs are all about, every Friday from 11 am to 12 pm.