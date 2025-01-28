Michael Ryan Araujo died unexpectedly at the age of 32, of a brain aneurysm, on Jan. 21, 2025, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on June 14, 1992, in Oak Bluffs. He was a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate, class of 2011. He played multiple positions on the school football team, though playing quarterback was his favorite. After graduation, he worked at several jobs. He most enjoyed driving a truck for his uncles, Stevie and Jay, working for Gary at Al’s Package Store for many years, for Greg at Carroll’s Trucking, and finally working toward obtaining a CDL license at his most recent job, with Mid-Cape Home Centers in South Dennis. His work schedule frequently brought him back to the Island, allowing him to keep in contact with family and friends.

Mike was quick with a smile, gave the best hugs, and most of all, he was an amazing dad. His children meant everything to him. He was always deeply caring. While receiving treatment at age 3½ for childhood leukemia, he was concerned that the other children were OK and unafraid. Upon completion of his treatment, Auntie Cookie and Auntie Tarn took him and two cousins to Disney World to celebrate. From then on Mike loved to travel, whether to Nashville with his uncles to look at commercial trucks, or on cruises with family and friends.

He had more elderly friends than those his own age. His friends describe him as being loyal, giving good counsel, and easily getting others to see things from his point of view. Everyone fell in love with him immediately upon meeting … and he knew he was loved. Mike was an “old soul.” Simply put, it was a genuine pleasure to know him.

Mike is survived by his mother, Tara (Araujo) Flynn and her husband Jim, and father, Tony Oliver; by his soulmate, Keilla Geddis; and their children, Neliah and Kayson, whose little sister is due to arrive soon; his grandmothers, Myrna Tankard Araujo and Vashti Sanders; his grandfather, David T. Araujo and his wife Katarina; Keilla’s grandparents Michael and Christine Geddis; his uncles, David Araujo, wife Jennifer, and sons Ryan and Tommy, Stephen Araujo, and Jason Araujo, wife Kristen, and sons Trey and Devin. Michael is a descendent of the Moreis/Araujo family, and the Tankards, two of the larger families on the Island; the number of aunts, uncles, and cousins are too numerous to name.

Visiting hours will be at the Chapman Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6 pm. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s Church on Franklin Avenue in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 am. followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Vineyard Haven. A repast will follow.