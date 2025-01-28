Noteworthy 55+: February 2025

Community Programs

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on Feb. 13, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:15 am. Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Clover rolls, French onion soup, roast chicken with bordelaise sauce, mashed potatoes and sauteed carrots, and French apple tart with vanilla ice cream.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. The shuttle follows all weather-related school closures. In case of delay, please call 508-939-9440 to confirm your ride.

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, trained and certified under the AARP Tax Aide program, will again be offering free income tax return preparation services to taxpayers on the Island, with a special emphasis on taxpayers 60 and older. Services will be offered on the dates below. Call for an appointment.

Edgartown Council on Aging: 508-627-4368. Held at the Edgartown library, Feb. 11 and March 11.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: 508-693-4509. Held at the Oak Bluffs library, Feb. 18 and March 18.

Tisbury Council on Aging: 508-696-4205. Held at the Tisbury Senior Center, Feb. 24 and March 31.

Up-Island Council on Aging: 508-693-2896. Held at Howes House, March 5 and 26.

After calling the listed Council on Aging office for an appointment, taxpayers should bring a copy of their 2023 income tax return, and all their 2024 tax documents, including W-2s, interest, dividend, Social security, and pension statements, real estate tax payments, and all other 1099 statements. Taxpayers will also be required to complete an Information Questionnaire that is available at the Council of Aging.