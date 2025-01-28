Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Do you know the difference between education and experience? Education is when you read the fine print; experience is what you get when you don’t.” —Pete Seeger

Isn’t that the truth? It makes me think of the difference between reading the directions to put something together, or just plunging in without direction. You inevitably end up with an extra part!

I just saw the movie “A Complete Unknown,” which tells the story of Bob Dylan arriving on the music scene in NYC in the early ’60s. Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez — all the icons who shaped the folk music scene are portrayed, and a young Bob Dylan trying to figure out where he fits in — or actually, that he doesn’t fit in at all. The music is wonderful, and a great reminder of the struggles the country was going through at that time.

The library will start showing Oscar-nominated films on Saturdays at 4 pm, beginning this Saturday, Feb. 1. Great chance to see the movies you missed! Check with the library for the film schedule.

We have lost another young Islander, Michael Araujo, who passed way too soon at the age of 32 on Jan. 21. Michael was loved by all who knew him, and he leaves his two young children, and another on the way, with the love of his life, Keilla. His grieving family will hold visitation on Friday from 4 to 6 at Chapman Funeral Home, with a funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am at St. Augustine’s.

Putts and Pints is back! The O.B. library will transform to a mini-golf course on Saturday, Feb. 8, with free games for young children from 10 am to noon, and free for teens from 4-5:30 pm. Then at 6pm, the fundraiser begins for adults (21-plus), to benefit the library programs. Play 18 holes, compete with friends, and enjoy a free drink for $18. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. This popular event does sell out; you can get your tickets at the library, or by sending your Venmo payment to @libraryfriendsob. For more info, call 508-693-9433.

Happy birthday to Mike Giordano and Jarek Peters on Jan. 30! If you see Ginny Coutinho on Jan. 31, be sure to give her a birthday hug! Jarrett Campbell also celebrates on the 31st, which is also the birthday of the late, great Jackie Robinson.

Feliz cumpleaños to Judy Searle on Feb. 1! It is also the birthday of poet Langston Hughes. A big Happy Birthday shout-out to my girls — the beautiful, talented Nala and Madison Pitman celebrate the day of their birth on Feb. 3! Missy Smith, Nicole Brisson, and Emma Williamson also celebrate on the 3rd. Rosa Parks was born on Feb. 4, as were Tom Dresser and Matt Rivers. On Feb. 5, we send birthday hugs to Jeremy Driesen, Cathy Bettencourt, and Debbie Grant. Alyssa Sylvia will blow out 18 candles on Feb. 6! She shares that day with Bob Marley. Marc Rivers and Lana Schaefer celebrate on Feb. 7. Enjoy your special day!

