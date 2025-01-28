‘Plants and Insects: The Complex Partnership of Pollinator Frenemies’

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 pm, head over to the West Tisbury library for a presentation about pollinators with naturalist Matt Pelikan. The basics of pollination are familiar to most folks, but the simple idea of trading food for help transferring pollen has diversified in a multitude of unexpected ways. Pelikan will introduce the mechanisms that have evolved in flowering plants and insects — both trying to get what they want in a high-stakes game of theft and cooperation.

Matt Pelikan has been a year-round resident of Oak Bluffs since 1997. He directs the Martha’s Vineyard Atlas of Life project at BiodiversityWorks. Already a dedicated birder by his teenage years, Pelikan has expanded his natural history interests to include just about everything. His recent projects include a checklist of Vineyard grasshoppers, crickets, and katydids, a study of specialized bees at Long Point Wildlife Refuge, and a three-year study of pollinators on eight Vineyard farms.

This event is presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library. Free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.