Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Not sure how I missed Squirrel Appreciation Day. Is there a special calendar that lists all that stuff?

Sometimes I feel old, but today I feel older. I just realized that my father was born 153 years ago today. That sounds weird, even to me. Of course, when I was a kid, he was older than most anyone else’s grandfather.

Gas leaf blowers spew out a shocking amount of air pollution — more than the largest of vehicles. Did you know that? Learn more on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1:30 to 3 pm, at the Oak Bluffs library. The Climate and Energy Committee will talk about “Leaf Blower Noise and Air Pollution Reduction.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum says to apply now for the 2025 Sheldon Hackney Fellowships. College students and young adults can apply for four highly competitive fellowships if you are interested in programming, events, or education. Fellowships begin in late May 2025, running through August. Application deadline is Feb. 28.

In programming and events, they support museum events, from exhibitions to community programs. Gain valuable experience in event management and community outreach. There are two part-time opportunities available for programming and events. In education, they assist with designing programs for children, while supporting the museum and participating in events. There are both a full-time and a part-time opportunity for the education fellows.

Since the deer-hunting season caught fewer deer, perhaps the state could extend the turkey-hunting season. There are about 20 on my street near Lake Tashmoo, every single day. Of course, deer carry ticks, and turkeys eat them …

Dan Martino, local author and oyster farmer, will talk about “The Oyster Book,” which he wrote, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 pm at our library, with refreshments. Dan Martino is an internationally renowned oyster farmer, who owns and operates Cottage City Oysters, the first oyster farm in Oak Bluffs history, and the first open ocean oyster farm in New England. Dan and his brother Greg founded Cottage City Oysters in 2014.

If you’ve thought about going up in a balloon, you may want to see “The Aeronauts” at the M.V. Film Center on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 pm. Go early, it is free. Prior to the film, John Huth, professor of physics at Harvard University, will speak about “The Rise of Aeronautics and Weather Predictions: From Ben Franklin to Project Manhigh.”

The film’s story is that in 1862, a headstrong scientist and a wealthy young widow take a balloon trip to fly higher than anyone in history. As their perilous ascent reduces their chances of survival, they soon discover things about themselves, and each other.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Susie Thurber tomorrow. Saturday belongs to Beau Linderson. Nancy Tutko Hanschka parties on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: If you can’t be kind, at least have the decency to be vague.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.