Virtual writing workshops with Caroline Joy Adams

The Vineyard Haven library is offering a series of virtual personal and creative writing workshops with instructor Caroline Joy Adams. The workshops will be held via Zoom on the second Wednesday of each month, from 2 to 3:30 pm, February through June. Topics include “Writing about Love,” “Return of Spring,” “Haiku,” “Writing about Nature,” and “Travel Writing.”

Writers of all experience levels, backgrounds, and interests are invited to attend, and will explore various topics while creating a supportive writing community. Writing may take the form of memoir, poetry, fiction, essays, or creative nonfiction. Participants may attend all five sessions, or only one or two.

Caroline Joy Adams has been leading workshops for the Vineyard Haven library since 2019. She is the author of seven published books, and two new titles to be released this spring, including “Great Travel Questions for Fun Conversations.” Dividing her time between the sunny Southwest and coastal New England, she has taught college-level writing and led hundreds of art and writing workshops in diverse locations across the country.

The 2 to 3:30 pm Zoom workshop dates and topics are as follows:

Feb. 12: “Writing about Love.” Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to focus our creative energies on writing short love poems, love letters, tiny love stories, and more.

March 12: “Return of Spring.” As winter wanes and spring approaches, it is an excellent time to reflect on our lives and write about times when hope returned.

April 9: “Haiku.” In honor of National Poetry Month, this workshop will explore the Japanese tradition of writing short bits of memoir in the form of haibun and haiku poetry.

May 14: “Writing about Nature.” Wherever we live — by the sea, in the mountains, or even in a big city — nature has a powerful impact on our lives. This workshop offers a chance to write about and share some of our most memorable, beautiful, dramatic, or surprising nature-focused experiences.

June 11: “Travel Writing.” For those who love to travel, this fun, inspiring workshop offers a chance to contemplate, discuss, write about, and share some of our most memorable travel experiences and adventures.

Participants may register by sending an email to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org. For more information, please contact the library at 508-696-4211.