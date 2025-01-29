1 of 5

Judging from the more than 30 teens hanging out in Alex’s Place at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, this spot is clearly the place to be. A lively hum fills the space as kids share lunches at the many tables, hang out in the kitchen area, sketch on chart paper, play pool and foosball, and gab away as they play video games.

Alex’s Place, officially known as the Alexandra Gagnon Teen Center, was established through a grant from the Alexandra MM Gagnon Foundation by the parents of Alexandra, who passed away at the age of 23. They created the center to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for Island youth to gather informally. The facility spans two floors, and covers 5,000 square feet. The lower level features a performing arts space that can accommodate 70 people. It includes a stage, a sound system, professional lighting, and a recording studio with musical instruments and other equipment for teens to enjoy to their hearts’ content. The Gagnon Foundation and Comcast continue to support the center’s funding.

Alex’s Place is the ideal hangout for teens, as it’s located directly across the street from the high school, within the Y itself. Some kids use the gym first, while others arrive after finishing the afterschool program or swim team practice. Zoe Higgins, who has been coming since her first day of freshman year, is one example: “I’m on the swim team, so I come early to socialize, play some pool, grab food, and then head to practice.”

Director Ryan Schwab-Doyon says, “It’s an amazing relationship the Y has with the teens. Every day at two o’clock, it’s like ‘teen-o’clock.’”

Nicole Haley agrees: “It’s fun to hang out here instead of just going home. It gives you something to do.”

Schwab-Doyon explains, “It’s set up as a safe space for them to come every day after school, and either engage in our activities or just do homework, or talk to our staff. It’s set up with their best interest at heart. We get a lot of input from them on things they want to do.” One such endeavor is youth-driven art projects, which then get displayed in the space. Schwab-Doyon says, “Things that were done 10 years ago are still up. It’s something that they can do that can stay up for generations of kids coming through.”

Liz DeSessa, teen mentor and head of music programming, says, “Sometimes we have people here who can draw well, and we encourage them. They are modeling for kids, so they get pretty brave about drawing.”

Regarding the music endeavors, the kids can drop in and play music downstairs, record pieces, and, if they wish, organize a show for friends and families. “We teach them to set up a stage, use the soundboard, and use microphones and amps properly. We teach them the basics so they don’t need someone constantly watching over them if they come in and want to rehearse. It gives them a sense of independence,” Schwab-Doyon explains.

DeSessa says, “We’re an alternative to the helicopter parents. The school does wonderful things, such as putting on productions and inviting kids to participate. That’s awesome modeling, but they’re not creating. We say, We’re not going to create for you. Tell us what you need, and we’ll help you get it going. They’ll put on shows. We don’t artificially pull it together for them. If it takes three months longer, then we let that organically happen. They have a lot going on, and we want to make sure we’re supporting them, and not creating more chaos. We try to give them the support to be brave.”

The kitchen gets a workout sometimes, too. A group baked Christmas cookies around the holidays for everyone. Schwab-Doyon says, “It’s a casual, drop-in setup where kids can do activities like that. But it’s not about forcing anyone to do X, Y, or Z. It’s designed with them in mind. It’s their space, and they can use it however they want to.”

Some teens also assist older adults with technology, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club at the high school. This service organization, sponsored by Rotary International, is committed to community service for young adults.

Several teens were collaborating on homework. Charlotte Cramer mentions getting help with her Spanish and social studies assignments in particular: “Typically, I can find someone with the same homework who can help me.” Divya Randolph appreciates the place for a similar reason: “I get to interact with people my age, and ask questions on homework.”

First and foremost, though, Alex’s Place is a welcoming environment for the kids to find relief from the pressures of the outside world. Eleonora Duncheva says, “I get to talk to people I don’t usually get to speak to outside of school.” Dani Grow adds, “It’s a great place to meet new people and talk. I didn’t know a lot of people until I started here. It’s a good place to play video games and move on from the day.”

For more information, visit ymcamv.org/alexs-place.