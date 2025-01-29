Jeremy Berlin Trio and singers

1 of 6

Jeremy Berlin has arranged yet another special night of music. He has invited 12 singers — some whose names are likely familiar, and others who may be new to you — to join his jazz trio at Pathways on Feb. 1 and 2 (the lineup will be the same both nights).

The inspiration for the event came from his experience about 15 years ago, when he was invited to take part in a tribute to Nina Simone: “It was an ingenious concept by a promoter to assemble members of Nina Simone’s original band after she passed away, to honor her. Four outstanding singers performed, including her daughter and original band members. It was a remarkable performance, featuring various interpretations of Nina Simone’s music.”

Then, three years ago, when Berlin was going to play at Pathways, it struck him to put together a similar kind of review, but with his own twist: “It’s going to be to make performers sing music that is not necessarily in their wheelhouse, or that they don’t think it’s in their wheelhouse. It will present people who don’t necessarily sing jazz, in a context with a jazz trio. I think it hit people to have such a parade of personalities, styles, and levels of experience.”

Berlin says about this year’s show, “I’ve had an interesting time thinking about who hasn’t done this before, and mixing them with experienced professionals, which I find very exhilarating.”

Speaking about his 12 performers, Berlin starts with Vivian Male, who has entertained for many years here and in Boston: “Vivian is a thorough pro, not just a great singer but also a great entertainer.” Mark Grandfield performs various forms of music, and does voice-overs, jingles, and advertisements for a living: “He’s really specific, and knows exactly what he wants. And then I have my 11-year-old daughter, Elda Berlin. It’s not out of nepotism, but every time people see her perform, they just get this sense that there’s a new generation coming, [and that] is as powerful, if not more so, to see that than to see the seasoned pros.” Berlin refers to Allison Roberts as another up-and-coming singer, whose new band, Red Night Delight, performs around the Island: “She’s got an absolutely stunning voice. It’s the kind that when she starts to sing, people just stop talking, because it’s just a remarkably beautiful voice.” Another newcomer is T.J. Reap, who works at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and sings in the All-Island Choir. “He sent me a couple of songs that I liked. He is a classic example of somebody who’s never done this, but he has a big, beautiful voice.”

Berlin’s trio, with him on the baby grand piano, Tauras Biskis on drums, and Eric Johnson on bass, will accompany each singer: “We have to learn all the songs. Some are jazz standards, which we can do easily. For others, people have come to us with ones that aren’t jazz at all. We have to decide how we are going to make those songs something that we can deliver.” Berlin gives an example with Charlie Granquist, the chef at Slough Farm, who ran the Katama General store. “In college, Charlie was a music major. He has an incredible voice. He wants no part in singing jazz standards. He’s going to sing ‘Moon River’ and a song by Orville Peck, who’s a new modern country-rock musician. It has nothing to do with jazz. We’re going to do our best to make that song legitimate, not as a country record, but to do it justice and give Charlie a platform to sing.”

Berlin tells me that Rose Guerin, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and community organizer, will perform originals: “Isaac Taylor has selected two pretty difficult but interesting jazz songs by Bob Dorough, best known for writing ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ He’s kind of iconoclastic and eccentric in the way he sings songs. It’s an ambitious endeavor for Isaac, but he’s game. Isaac has had lots of music around him all his life, and in various settings, but this is a new one.”

David Mintz, a jazz singer and guitarist, will be performing straight-up jazz standards, as will Sarah Shaw Dawson, and Joanne Cassidy, a longtime, well-known singer here with a wedding band. Darby Patterson rounds out the group. Berlin has known her since she was about 10. He explains that around 20 years ago, he arranged the Friday night coffeehouse when the kids were in the West Tisbury School: “We always had to close the show with Darby because nobody could follow her.”

Once the lights go on, Berlin explains, his trio’s aim is clear: “We’re there to make the singers shine, and to provide them with a comfortable bed in a nice setting for their songs.”

Performances occur on Feb. 1 and 2 at Pathways Arts. Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7 pm show. For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org/music-2.