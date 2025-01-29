SSA needs to shore up damage-vehicle policy 

To the Editor:

The recent article “SSA policy a wrinkle in electric car transition” (Jan. 23) seems more intent on fueling fears than fostering understanding during a pivotal shift toward cleaner energy. Ms. Wilson’s misadventure with her Volkswagen ID.4, while frustrating, has been leveraged to stoke unwarranted fears about electric vehicles, leaving readers to question the practicality of EV adoption — at a time when progress is crucial.

The piece does note that EV fires are exceedingly rare. Including data from EV Firesafe that there have been only 511 incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires globally since 2010. However, it doesn’t put into context; there are more than 27 million EVs on the road today, meaning the chance of a fire is minuscule. In comparison, gasoline-powered cars experience approximately 170,000 fires annually in the U.S. alone, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Suggesting that a minor cosmetic scratch could turn an EV into a ticking time bomb ignores the reality of robust battery safeguards and engineering standards.

The Steamship Authority’s policy is ostensibly based on Coast Guard advisories regarding saltwater-damaged EV batteries — advisories stemming from Hurricane Ian, where vehicles sat submerged for extended periods. Wilson’s vehicle, with its superficial damage six feet from the battery, is hardly comparable to such scenarios. By allowing terminal staff to subjectively determine what constitutes “damage,” the SSA policy veers well into ambiguity. Shouldn’t employees tasked with making such decisions be properly trained to distinguish cosmetic imperfections from actual safety risks?

Policies that lack clarity not only inconvenience customers but risk undermining broader public confidence in EVs. Fear-based narratives like the one implied here exacerbate this issue, particularly in communities like the Island, which has set ambitious climate goals.

Wilson’s frustration is understandable. But her personal experience should not overshadow the fact that EVs are not only safer but also vital to combating climate change. Instead of letting subjective and unclear policies drive the narrative, the SSA and Coast Guard should work together to establish transparent, evidence-based protocols.

The Island deserves better than policies that hinder progress or articles that amplify fears during a time when informed, constructive dialogue is more crucial than ever.

David Diriwachter, president

Autoeuropa of Martha’s Vineyard Inc.