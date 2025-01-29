Support for ban on gas-powered leaf blowers

To the Editor:

The following was sent to the Edgartown select board and the town administrator.

As members of the Chappaquiddick Island Association’s environment committee, we support adoption of the warrant restricting gasoline leaf blowers in Edgartown. The noise and air pollution created by gas-powered blowers impacts the quality of life on Chappy, and we as concerned Edgartown residents feel this warrant addresses those concerns.

While the burden of the costs by landscapers for the acquisition of battery-powered equipment is appreciated, we feel that the quality of life and environmental concerns are a priority.

Alan Feldman, Pete Taft, Cornelia Dean, Alan Van Arsdale, Bruce Fowle, Jo Solet, Sylvia Malm

Chappaquiddick Island Association environment committee