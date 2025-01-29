Term limits warranted

To the Editor:

It was nice to read about James Malkin‘s decision not to run again for select board. It seems few have his ability to understand that change can be good, and when it’s time for new energy. I thank Malkin for his time spent doing the best he can for the town of Chilmark, and wish other Island officials would follow his lead.

New candidates are reluctant to enter a competitive race, and if more officials signal they will step down, we would see more people coming forward to fill the spots. Just like on the national level, state level, and yes, local level, there should be term limits on these elected positions. This spring, vote for the new people, and give them a chance.

Jim Joyce

Edgartown