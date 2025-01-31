Winter fly tying 

Learn the techniques to make feathers and tinsel irresistible to fish from some of the Island’s most experienced fly-rod anglers.

From Tuesday, Feb. 4, and continuing weekly through March, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club fly-tying get-togethers resume this winter.

The weekly sessions, organized by renowned Island fly-fisherman Cooper (“Coop”) Gilkes provide a welcome off-season refuge for becalmed anglers waiting for spring. Participants of all skill levels follow the lead of one instructor showing how to tie a specific fly (See MV Times, Fly-tying: No bugs allowed, March 27). Open to the public. Participants are responsible for providing their materials.

The Rod and Gun Club is off Third Street, Edgartown. The fee is $10 per session (no fee for Island students). For more information, call Coop at 508-627-3909, or visit mvrodandgun.org or facebook.com/mvrodandgunclub.