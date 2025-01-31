Winter fly tying 

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Learn some fly tying this winter. —Courtesy MV Rod and Gun Club

Learn the techniques to make feathers and tinsel irresistible to fish from some of the Island’s most experienced fly-rod anglers. 

From Tuesday, Feb. 4, and continuing weekly through March, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club fly-tying get-togethers resume this winter.

The weekly sessions, organized by renowned Island fly-fisherman Cooper (“Coop”) Gilkes provide a welcome off-season refuge for becalmed anglers waiting for spring. Participants of all skill levels follow the lead of one instructor showing how to tie a specific fly (See MV Times, Fly-tying: No bugs allowed, March 27). Open to the public. Participants are responsible for providing their materials. 

The Rod and Gun Club is off Third Street, Edgartown. The fee is $10 per session (no fee for Island students). For more information, call Coop at 508-627-3909, or visit mvrodandgun.org or facebook.com/mvrodandgunclub.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here