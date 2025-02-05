Aquinnah Town Column

In the midst of this cold and quiet time, life goes on. Birthdays happen. Babies are born. Vacations and visits take place. Illness strikes, and illness gets cured. Mice creep into our barns and homes, looking for warmth. Pets either dance in the snow or stay cozy indoors. People fall in love. People pull apart. Meals get prepared, dishes get washed. Kids go to school, take part in sports or dance, do their homework. Life happens in its wintry way. In spite of the chaos and unseemly, arrogant preening we are witnessing coming from our nation’s capitol, we keep picking up our feet and putting them down, getting on with life. We stand together, dealing with each thing as it happens, as best we can. We find joy in each other, and do not let fear dictate who we are.

For example, on Friday, Feb. 7, you can cheer, laugh, and even hit the dance floor in support of that necessary but beleaguered organization, Planned Parenthood. For the fourth year, Friends of Family Planning is bringing back the hilarious Lip Sync Contest, where contestants take the stage to lip-sync their hearts out, competing for fabulous cash prizes. Judges will be chosen from the crowd, and DJ Dern of Vineyard Spin will set the stage. It’s happening at the Loft, located at 9 Oak Bluffs Ave., with doors opening at 6 pm, and the show starting at 7. It’s a night of fun, celebrating our incredible community, and supports an organization that provides for the reproductive health of Martha’s Vineyard. For more information, and to register to be a lip-sync act, contact fofpmvi@gmail.com.

On that same day, from 2:30 until 9 pm, Joan LeLacheur, the fabulous Aquinnah jeweler, is having an Ocean Jewelry pop-up at Pathways Arts in Chilmark. Her work will be on display from that afternoon right on through that evening’s musical event. Go and take a look at what beauty she gleans from the sea, and find a fine piece of jewelry. If you want to learn more about her or take a look at a preview of her work, write to joanlela57@gmail.com.

Then, for a whole different way to keep your sanity together and get over the winter doldrums, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 am to noon, go to the Ag Hall animal barn for a “Sheep Shearing Shindig.” Slough Farm and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society are co-sponsoring this free event for all ages, complete with warm cider and a chance to watch Siri Swanson from Yankee Rock Farm in Vermont while she shears Slough Farm’s Tunis flock. (Make sure you explain to your kids that the sheep are not being hurt, but are actually being helped.) If you’re curious about where your woolens come from, or if you’ve never seen the difficult and physical work that shearing is made of, get over there and take a look.

And why not learn a new craft to fill those long winter evenings? On Saturday, Feb. 8, and again on the 15th, Christy Vanderhoop will be leading a knitting workshop at the Aquinnah library, from noon to 1 pm. This beginner-friendly workshop will teach you how to knit coasters, and will provide all the materials. Please email vduarte@clamsnet.org to register.

Then on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 5 pm, the Aquinnah library is sponsoring a cookie-decorating program for kids aged 3-12. Drop by and have some fun. Then plan to drop by every Saturday from 12 to 3 for drop-in crafts. There will be painting, jewelrymaking, tie-dyeing, and more. And, as always, kids are invited to the Afterschool Club on Tuesdays at 3:30 pm for homework help, crafting, games, and more.

This week we also celebrate the birthday of Jim Newman. Jim is one of our most beloved elders, having served as a select board member, volunteer extraordinaire, and wise voice for our town for many years. Happy day, Jim. We are all lucky that you got born.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.