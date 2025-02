Clarice Helena Dos Santos

Poliana and Raphael Dos Santos of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Clarice Helena Dos Santos, on Jan. 27, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Clarice weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.



Felix Julius Lowe

Milena Lowe and Julius Lowe of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Felix Julius Lowe, on Jan. 30, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Felix weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.