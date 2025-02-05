Chilmark Town Column

I want to start by wishing my mother, Anne Ganz, a happy 85th birthday. We love you and are so happy to celebrate you.

This Sunday, we welcome everyone who was touched by the Rev. Charlotte Wright and isn’t inclined to attend the 9 am service to join us in a reception at the Chilmark Community Church, at 10 am in the Community Room.

As soon as I see folk artists Bill O’Callahan and Heather Geoff’s sign and spy their sculptures in the woods, I enter a world of dragons. As I parked my car, I heard the sound of a dragon snorting, and it was only when Bill called out a hello that I realized it was a power tool finishing up touches on a new installation. I had come to pick up one of Heather’s funny and encouraging ploppals to give to my nurse at the infusion center. The team there truly knows how poopy life can get, and appreciates laughter.

As I was leaving, Bill invited me to be the first through his new Narnia door to their Story Circle. Its fabulous story tiles, flying dragon, and nest filled with dragon eggs create a wonderful portal where we can drop our to-do list, fears, and cares, and enter into a safe and loving space. Thank you, Bill and Heather.

Wherever we are and whatever we are doing, may we continue to find ways to maintain and create safe and caring spaces.

I appreciate how frightening things are, because as Charles Blow recently said, “When the hammer is swinging, every nail is in danger.” Hammers are swinging.

And, “‘I wish it need not have happened in my time,’ said Frodo. ‘So do I,’ said Gandalf, ‘and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.’” –J.R. Tolkien, “Fellowship of the Ring”

I hope that you will join me in #love #truth and #kindness.

Well done, Patti McCracken for showing up in person to discuss your cautionary true-crime book, “The Angel Makers: Arsenic, A Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring.” It’s set in an isolated place crippled by poverty and wounded soldiers returning from WWI, in a time when a leather discipline strap hung by the front door, and men were empowered to be violent, and there were no safe places for them to turn. Horrifying and understandable. May we do all we can to stand up, speak up, and connect, so that someday we will end the violence.

Chilmark has a new cemetery superintendent, Susan Rust. She is stepping into the role Sue Murphy carried out so kindly and professionally. To schedule burials or discuss plantings or headstone/monument placement, text or call Susan at 781-812-9762.

Susan reminded me that we are encouraged to tend the plantings around our ancestors’ graves; choose biodegradable decorations, and don’t use plastic or glass. Ornaments like rocks or shells should be placed on the stone itself, because the areas around the graves are mowed and string-trimmed, and these can damage the gravesite as well as the equipment.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and all wreaths or ornaments including lights strung on a tree, need to be picked up.

I have heard concerns about what we can plant, and was pleased to learn that we can plant flower bulbs, keeping in mind that their leaves will be mowed over in May and June. We have a volunteer bush that is overtaking a stone, and I understand it is the family’s responsibility to pull it up.

Beach BeFrienders is hosting kit-making and conversation gatherings in the small conference room at the Chilmark library, 3 to 5 pm on Saturdays in February. It is a time when we can share completely understandable feelings of worry and eco-grief, while turning attention to solutions and our hands to eco-hope by making the beach cleanup kits. The kits are free, and available at Island libraries. The tides are always bringing in some trash. Having a bag with me prompts me to do more than toss it above the tide line, thinking I’ll get it next time.

There is more trash, and there are so many more dogs, that we need to bring bags or a bucket to remove our dog’s poop from the beach, not just flick it away, or worse, bury it under sand, making it a game of roulette for anyone who likes to dig their toes into the sand, or to make sand castles, or run their fingers through the sand. We need to pick up not just our mess but messes we come across.

Come to the library early for the opening reception of Fae Contje-Gibbs’ exhibit of wishing flags and other works on fabric, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 to 4 pm. Her exhibit is raising funds to fight human trafficking.

Wishing everyone a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.