Court Report: Jan. 21 – 31, 2025

Jan. 21

Henrique A. Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven, 26; operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 23

Anndra E. Fraser, Chilmark, 61; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulations, arraigned and held, case closed.

Peter P. Pfluger, Oak Bluffs, 69; assault and battery on a 60-plus-year-old disabled individual, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 27

Nyrvens L. Darvil, Agawam, 42; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing, continued for plea.

Sema Sen, Edgartown, 25; leaving scene of property damage, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 30

Thomas G. Church, Vineyard Haven, 67; leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 31

Eder P. Cruz, Edgartown, 29; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, case closed.