Edgartown Town Column

I still remember the day I packed up everything I owned (two suitcases) and moved to Martha’s Vineyard. It was 2018, and it rained for a week straight. I hadn’t packed a rainjacket, and the majority of the time I paired my cuffed jeans with sandals. Unprepared, quite frankly, but I didn’t even mind. I was blissfully unbothered by what could have seemed like an exceptionally dreary start to my new adventure.

Turns out it would become my home for the next six years. The Vineyard has a way of pulling you in; it’s a feeling, a rhythm that you learn to sync with. Once you do, it becomes part of you in some ways. I’m thankful every day that I found my way here, and learned the quiet flow of a place as unique as this one. But all good things come to an end, or at least that’s what they say — maybe just to make people feel better.

However, I am grateful for this new chapter in a new place. I may be off-Island, but it’s still with me, or maybe it’s more so what built me. This will be my last Edgartown column. I thank you all for reading, and the space to talk to you over the past year. I know the individual taking my place will be fantastic, and the best choice to deliver you Edgartown news and events. I wish you all a healthy and happy winter ahead!

There’s a few events in Edgartown this week you should know!

Join Coleen Macsuga on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Edgartown library from 9 to 10 am for a free Vinyasa power yoga class. Vinyasa is a practice designed to help you heal while keeping you in peak physical shape. This practice incorporates elements of strength-building, making it a dynamic, powerful experience. Limited yoga mats and blankets are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. All levels are welcome. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to sign up.

In preparation for Valentine’s Day. Vineyard Sky Bead Design will be doing another event with handcrafted jewelry at the Cozy Corner Cafe on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10am. Enjoy a coffee or one of the new items from the Valentine’s Day menu while you’re there. There are lots of new pieces to choose from for gifting or for your own special treat. There will be earring-making demonstrations, and lots of opportunities to have your design questions answered. This is the time of year for those wampum restringing projects, too. Please send questions or requests via email to vineyardsky@gmail.com.

For those of you creatives who want to pick up the perfect winter hobby, join Cindy Bonnell, master knitter, at the Edgartown library for a free, sociable group of knitters on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5 pm, in the upstairs boardroom. Knitters and aspiring knitters of all levels of experience are welcome to bring their projects and drop in for support, inspiration, and expert advice!

Wishing you all a wonderful week ahead!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.