Equine folklore with Misty Meadows

On a cold Saturday afternoon at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, horse enthusiasts gathered to hear Sarah McKay, executive director of Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center, speak about the fascinating world of equine folklore. There was something for everyone, whether you were a new or lifelong rider, or simply a horse admirer.

McKay shared captivating facts, some of which sparked “aha” moments, and others that connected dots. She began by looking at traditions and superstitions. While it’s unclear how far back many of these go, some have been around for centuries. For instance, McKay noted, there is the tradition of performing many actions from the horse’s left side, such as mounting. “That comes from back in the cavalry days, when most people were forced to be right-handed, and swords were on the left side of the body. So, you got on the horse on the left side.” This made sense to me. If you were mounting from the right side, the sword would swing out wildly over the horse’s back, and likely spook or hit them as you came down onto the saddle.

Horseshoes turned out to be a rich topic. “This, I believe, was originally from Ireland,” said McKay. “It comes from the discovery of iron, so the horseshoe made of iron was considered very lucky. It was thought that if you found a horseshoe in a field, you were gifted good luck. People still give them for housewarming gifts.” I’ve only seen a horseshoe displayed with the open side of the U upright, but I never knew why until McKay told us that some cultures believe it is so your luck will not run out. But, she says, “other cultures believe the U should be upside down, so the witches can’t make a hammock in the horseshoe.”

Another metal object connected to horse superstitions is brass bells, such as those on sleighs. (Think “Jingle Bells.”) They are known as hag knots or witches’ stirrups, and are used as a protective symbol to ward off evil spirits. “In many cultures, there were superstitions around pixies, fairies, or evil spirits coming into the field or barn, taking horses out, and riding them. Then, when the farmer showed up the next morning, the horses would be exhausted or sweaty. The essence was that the brass and iron had magical power back in those times,” said McKay.

A far more common item than bells or horseshoes has a surprising equine tie. It turns out high-heeled shoes have a connection with horses. Long before they were fashion statements, heels were designed for practical purposes, including keeping one’s foot in the stirrup.

One of the traditions, burying horse bones in house foundations, comes from McKay’s hometown, a small village called Moy, in Ireland. “It’s considered good luck in Ireland to bury a horse skull in the main living room of a house, mainly because it was considered to provide bounce [from under the floorboards] for dancing.”

The origins of horse-related phrases are fun as well. McKay explained that “Get off your high horse!” relates to wealthy people’s being able to afford big, fancy horses. Consequently, the phrase referred to getting off your horse and getting on ground level, rather than looking down on someone. She also shared that the history of “straight from the horse’s mouth” originates from the fact that the only way to tell the true age of a horse is by its teeth. “It’s very common, even today, for a horse’s age to be misrepresented. The only way to [know the truth] is by their teeth.” Then there is “one-horse town,” which dates back to the day when towns were little, and you only needed one horse for the entire community. “It wasn’t a negative thing,” McKay emphasized.

We heard, too, about mythological horses. McKay spoke of the Greek centaur, half man, half horse, supposedly representing the struggle between the human self and the beast within. Epona is the Celtic goddess of horses, representing fertility and being the protector of the land. “She was said to have accompanied souls into the next life, and provided spiritual guidance to horses and people,” said McKay. Another among the many we looked at was the unicorn, which symbolizes peace, purity, and healing. “It appears in Mesopotamian art ,and Chinese and Indian mythology. Legend has it that if unicorns put their horns into poisoned water, it will become pure.”

Turning to the equine and human relationship, McKay mentioned that the horse was first domesticated around 3,500 BC. The importance of horses to our evolution can’t be overestimated. “The adoption of the horse was the single most important discovery for early societies, whether it was hunting, warfare, or transportation. They were instrumental in communication — if you think about the Pony Express, a transformative moment that allowed communities to be connected. Horses were also integral to industry,” she continued. “Think waterwheels, mills, plows. The horses worked hard, and did that all for us humans.”

McKay then turned to the growing trend of understanding how horses think, learn, and meet our needs: “As a horse professional, it’s been transformative to understand how they function. We’re more partners and co-teachers at Misty Meadows. Misty has been focusing greater attention on horses’ body language and micro-gestures. We see that when we do, they can better show up and work with us, because we see them and listen to them.”

For more information about Misty Meadows, visit mistymeadowsmv.org.