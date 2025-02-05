Firefighters douse Oak Bluffs house fire

1 of 3

Developing story

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Oak Bluffs on John’s Way, across from the PA Club on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm.

It appears nobody was injured in the blaze and the extent of the damage is still unclear.

The home owner, 82-year-old Vietnam War Veteran Tommy Morrison, said that while he was inside the home at the time of the fire, he was able to escape safely with his wife and dog.

“My wife saw it when she went outside and said ‘The house is on fire!'” Morrison said.

On the scene, firefighters laddered up to the roof where flames had traveled up the chimney and spread into the surrounding attic. Engulfed in smoke and mist, firefighters were using chainsaws and hatchets to gain access through the roof, before attempting to extinguish the flames with firehoses.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

Morrison, while watching firefighters protect his house, was despondent.

“It’s hard, we got an awful lot of stuff since we moved here in 2000, my wife rebuilt that entire edition so I am worried about her,” said Morrison.

Roads were closed from the where Vineyard Ave connects to County Rd, to just after the PA club, denying access to the bar for roughly an hour.