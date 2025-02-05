Make it back-to-back for boys swim team

The Martha’s Vineyard boys varsity swim team are back-to-back league champions after taking victory in the Cape and Islands League championship meet at Sandwich High School on Saturday.

The Vineyard team finished with a final score of 379, the Nantucket Whalers took second with 248, Nauset placed third with 211, and Barnstable placed fourth with 172.

While the Vineyard boys won the meet — securing the perfect finale to a hard-fought, undefeated regular season — standout performances came from Kaua De Assis, who broke high school swim records, one of which is his own, in the 100-yard and 50-yard freestyle; Ronan Mullin shaved off two seconds on his sectional-qualifying 100-yard butterfly, as well as a vital four seconds off his 200-yard freestyle to qualify for sectionals; and the 200-yard medley relay team secured a sectional qualifying time by only 0.04 seconds.

“We have a really strong boys’ team. Not only do we have the numbers, but we also have some incredibly strong swimmers,” said Head Coach Jennifer Passafiume. “They trained hard, peaked at the right time, and really worked together as a team in order to stay on top this season. It was an incredible season … I am really excited to head to the South Sectional Championships with this group this weekend.”

Vineyard swimmers Kaua De Assis, Ronan Mullin, Grady Stalgren, Michael Calheta, Moses Thomson, Anthony Pruciano, and William Simmons will travel to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Sunday, to compete in the championships at the Zesiger Center Pool.