MVRHS Musical: ‘Anything Goes’

Be ready to tap into the 1930s with the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Anything Goes.” How could you go wrong with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, and a cast of talented students dancing, acting, and singing their hearts out?

“Anything Goes” is a wild adventure filled with antics, romantic intrigues, and excitement aboard an ocean liner sailing from New York to London. The high-energy production has witty dialogue, tap-dancing sailors, and a comical cast of characters; the rules of etiquette are thrown overboard on this voyage of love and laughter. The story follows Billy Crocker, a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and “Moonface” Martin help Billy in his quest to win Hope.

“Anything Goes” has been an impressive group effort. With a cast, a crew, a live band, and a handful of adults, totaling about 50 people, this is no small collaboration. Director Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, musical directors Abigail Chandler and Stephanie Aurenz, choreographer Ken Romero, and technical director Charlie Esposito spearhead the expedition.

Ditchfield says of the production, “We ask ourselves the same question every year: What material will stretch and challenge the kids but also play to their strengths and be something they will enjoy? We knew we had some strong dancers, and this show had been in our back pockets for a long time. We haven’t done a golden-aged musical in a while. We always try to give kids who are part of the program all four years the chance to experience lots of different genres. And you can’t go wrong with Cole Porter.”

Ditchfield continues, “I would never have done the show without Kenny Romero. He was part of the show’s national tour in 1990 and 1991, so he knows it inside and out as a professional. The kids and I are just so lucky to have him. People will see choreography on a whole new level. It’s just so much fun. To see that many people moving in rhythm and being able to synchronize and tap is magical, because you see and feel it. It’s extraordinary.”

Romero has been working with the cast since October. While there is ballroom partner dancing in “Da Lovely” and jazz in “Blow Gabriel Blow,” the standout number, which carries the show’s title, is a tap dance extravaganza. With only two exceptions, some 30 cast members were learning tap for the first time. “I’m continuously impressed by their determination and willingness to learn,” says Romero. “Every week, I come back, and you can see they have worked on it. And if I do something incorrectly, they’ll say, ‘That’s not what you taught us.’ They’ve worked on it enough to know it in their body.”

Jennifer Silva, who alternates with Georgia DeRoche in playing Hope Harcourt, notes, “The show is very dance-heavy. I’ve never tap-danced before, so it’s very different. I ended up really liking it. It’s fun to find something new to do.” Others have discovered tap intriguing. Rayssa Moraes, who plays the backup singer Patience, says, “The show’s given me more opportunity to do a lot of dancing. I’ve never thought in my life I would learn how to tap-dance. It’s different. I have to pay attention to how I move my ankle, which is a big part of tap.”

“Anything Goes” is a great romp, and the kids are getting a kick in their roles. Aiden Weiland plays Billy and says, “He’s really fun to play. There’s a lot of prop humor, quick jokes, and mistaken-identity plots.” Aedan Coogan appears as Erma Latour, whom she describes as a gangster’s moll. “She’s sassy and outgoing. I just love playing her because she’s such a silly character. I like playing around [onstage] because you don’t have to be a certain person. You can be yourself and play into her role.” Luiz Lacerda is Moonface Martin. “He’s a gangster, a funny character, and says random things all the time. Every time they say they should have a disguise, he says they should have a gorilla suit, even though there’s no gorilla suit on a ship.” Lacerda adds, reflecting on his overall experience, “I feel like I have grown a lot with confidence in my acting and singing abilities.”

Josephine Powers and Lulu White are playing Reno Sweeney on alternate days. Each has given the role a lot of thought. White says, “Reno is a showgirl in New York. I perceive her as a little lonely but dramatic. She will burst into song all the time.” Powers adds, “What’s unexpected about Reno is her friendship with other people, and I love exploring those relationships.”

Zyler Flanders portrays Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, a wealthy Englishman and Hope Harcourt’s intended. “He’s been a lot of fun to play with a British accent. He’s goofy and has a lot of good one-liners. It’s a challenge to let go and be ridiculous without worrying what other people will think about you, especially in high school. But it’s a lot of fun to be free like that and let loose. You can bring elements of your personality into it, expand on it, and make it the character’s.”

Ditchfield shares that “Anything Goes” is a high farce on the high seas. “There are big tunes, dance numbers, and lots of glitz and laughs. We’re really leaning into the comedy of this one. We’re having so much fun, and we know the audience will have even more fun than we are.”

“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7 pm on Feb. 13, 14, 15, and 2 pm on Feb. 16. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors, and can be purchased at the door. There are no advance sales.