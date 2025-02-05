Oak Bluffs Town Column

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” —Audre Lorde

Audre Lorde was a distinguished American writer, professor, poet, and civil rights activist of the 20th century. She dedicated her life and talents speaking up about injustice, a true example of strength and bravery in the face of bigotry and oppression.

You may have noticed by the overflowing candy and heart-shaped things in the stores — Valentine’s Day is coming! But don’t worry; the P.A. Club and Mo’s Lunch have you covered. This Saturday, Feb. 8, there will be a Pop-Up Valentine’s shop from 11 to 3 pm, where you can find sweets and treats for everyone on your list. And you can grab a drink and great food, and catch up on town gossip while you’re there!

If you like cake, get over to the Oak Bluffs School this Friday for the very popular fundraiser “Cake-A-Palooza.” It is from 3:30 to 5 pm, it’s really fun, and proceeds benefit school programs. The seventh grade will be off on their ski trip from Feb. 7 to 13. DON’T break a leg!

This Saturday is “Putts & Pints” Mini-Golf at the library, so the library will close at 2 pm (after the children’s FREE mini-golf from 10 to noon) to set up for the evening. Teens can play for free from 4-5:30, then the fundraiser begins at 6 pm for adults 21-plus. Call the library for more info: 508-693-9433.

MVRHS Performing Arts Dept. is presenting “Anything Goes,” starting on Feb. 13 at 7 pm. This musical from the 1930s aboard an ocean liner includes the fabulous music of Cole Porter. Brooke Ditchfield’s “Theater Production” class has been involved with every aspect of this show from set design to costumes, with stage managers Henry Shank and William Thornton. With 41 cast members and a live orchestra, this promises to be one of the best MVRHS musicals ever! Shows are at the PAC, Feb. 13-15 at 7 pm, and Feb 16 at 2 pm. Don’t miss it!

Say this three times: “Sheep Shearing Shindig.” It’s happening at the Ag Hall on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to noon. Shearing demos and fiber arts, free for the community. On Monday, Feb. 10, the Ag Hall hosts the Local Food Community Potluck. Bring a dish to share and your own plates and utensils, from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Happy birthday to Alyssa Sylvia on Feb. 6! She shares the day with Melody Parlos. Lana Schaefer and Marc Rivers blow their candles out on Feb. 7.

Two Polar Bears share Feb. 8 birthdays: Sabrina Bayne, and our fearless aerobics leader, Brenda Davenport! Angelina (“Ani”) Topalieva gets birthday hugs on the 8th also! Happy birthday to George Valentzas on Feb. 10. He shares the day with Lisa Belcastro and Nico Pizzano. Bunches of balloons are going to Judy Pachico on the 11th. Judy shares the day with Juanita Espino and Kristen Tidmarsh Araujo. What do Brad Tucker and Abraham Lincoln have in common? Honest men with a birthday on the 12th! Sandy Pratt celebrates on the 12th as well.

Stay warm, and send me your news!

