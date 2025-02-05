Poet’s Corner: Goosefeather Snow

Goosefeather Snow

By Liz Splittgerber

Slow at first

Freely falling

Lighter than air

Cartwheeling down

Chilled to the bone

Arctic wind blowing

Soft to the touch

Goosefeather snow

Mint green bamboo

Listing and swaying

Freshly dusted

Standing alone

Grace and beauty

Each other greeting

On midwinter’s day

New wonders abound

Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on-Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here –– enjoying peaceful moments to write, develop her photography skills, and share her gifts and passions with others.

