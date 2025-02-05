Poet’s Corner: Goosefeather Snow

Goosefeather Snow
By Liz Splittgerber
Slow at first
Freely falling
Lighter than air
Cartwheeling down
Chilled to the bone
Arctic wind blowing
Soft to the touch
Goosefeather snow
Mint green bamboo
Listing and swaying
Freshly dusted
Standing alone
Grace and beauty
Each other greeting
On midwinter’s day
New wonders abound
Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on-Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here –– enjoying peaceful moments to write, develop her photography skills, and share her gifts and passions with others.
