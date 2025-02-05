Programs at Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center

1 of 4

Parents and children alike love Misty Meadows. It could be the stunning and perfectly maintained estate, clean facilities, an indoor riding arena, knowledgeable staff, or the breathtaking farm land nestled in West Tisbury. Most likely it’s the horses and approach to horsemanship that truly makes it a can’t-miss experience.

Misty is a perfect place to explore being outdoors with animals and learning horsemanship, from riding skills to horse care, and of course making some new four-legged furry friends.

Being around horses is a great way to develop teamwork and leadership skills, and just for plain old fun!

Meet the herd and make friends with them. Your child will likely bond with a horse that leaves a lasting impression on them forever. They may even be begging you to go back again, and plotting how to convince you to build a farm in your own backyard, if you don’t already have one.

The nurturing environment of Misty Meadows is welcoming and open to all experience levels. Kids love that a 1,000-pound animal will let them be the boss. It can be transformative. “We don’t always get to do that in real life,” says Liz Adams of Misty Meadows. Learning about boundary setting, relationship building, and even the co-regulation of human-horse heartbeat of big calm animals, can be life changing.

Here are some of the summer programs to choose from, making it easy to coordinate with the rest of your family’s summer fun.

Barn Buddies

Scheduled activities include trail rides, vaulting, bareback riding, games, stable management, unmounted horsemanship, and arts and crafts. This program is offered Tuesdays from 3 to 5 pm for ages 10-14, Wednesday mornings at 9:30 am to 11:30 am for ages 5-10, and Fridays from 2:30 to 4:30 pm for ages 8-12.

Pony Rides

Pony rides are great for younger kids too, and are available for ages as young as 2 through 14 years old. Fridays, 9:30 to 11:30 am. It’s an affordable, fun way to experience horseback.

Farm Tours

Meet the four-legged friends and check out the beautiful property. Offered on Fridays at 1 pm, it’s a great way to learn about their facility and enjoy some time outside.

Group Equine Assisted Learning Experience

Sundays at 1 pm. Designed for up to eight people. Experience the joy and healing that horses have to offer, and connect with the Misty herd in a safe environment. Assisted learning experiences are custom designed, and focus on fun themes, stress relief, being present, and practicing mindfulness.

These furry friends are sure to capture your child’s heart and yours as well. It’ll be the highlight of their summer, and there are plenty of opportunities for you to join the fun, too.

Visit mistymeadowsmv.org for more program information and to pre-register. Located at 55 Misty Meadows Lane, West Tisbury. 508-338-7198; info@mistymeadowsmv.org.