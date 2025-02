Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 20 – 31, 2025

Aquinnah

Jan. 22, Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribal Housing Authority sold 636 State Road to the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) for $575,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 21, Nancy Petraglia and Joyce J. Mullane sold 13 Flamingo Drive to Kathryn Townes for $1,125,000.

Jan. 21, Todd Leuenberger and Constance Leuenberger sold 41 Bold Meadow Road to David Wrabel and Sharon Wrabel for $2,380,000.

Jan. 22, Nancy N. Monahan, trustee of Drusilla N. Parks Family Trust, sold 1 Wilsons Lane to MSK LLC for $1,350,000.

Jan. 22, Samiha C. Khayatt, Djenan Khayatt Akel, formerly known as Djenan W.A. Khayatt, Shaker A. Khayatt Jr., and Shakifa M. Khayatt sold 34 School St. to 34 SS Edgartown LLC for $3,305,000.

Jan. 22, Richard P. Ginnetti and Janet E. Ginnetti, trustees of Arbutus Park Realty Trust, sold 5 Twelfth St. South to Thales Ferreira Alves for $1,025,000.

Jan. 24, Joao Silveira Barbosa and Sonia Cardoso Barbosa, trustees of Barbosa Family Trust, sold 13 Holly Bear Lane to David M. Ludwick for $2,200,000.

Jan 27, Robert A. Thompson and Wendy B. Thompson sold 25 Down Harbor Road to Mystic Harbor LLC for $5,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 23, Rosalie Cohen and Michael Scott Caplan sold 40 Hidden Cove Road Unit 16 to Marianne K. Dolan for $950,000.

Jan. 30, Robert P. Mascali, trustee of Rogers C Sylvia Trust, sold 195 County Road for $900,000.

Jan. 31, Nancy R. Finlay sold 9 Leslies Lane to Gustavo Magri Lioncio for $839,000.

Jan. 31, Sunshine Muse sold 101 Ocean Ave. to Stanley E. Nelson Jr. and Marcia Smith for $2,473,750.

Tisbury

Jan. 21, Lewis Investments LLC sold 32 Harbor View Lane to Harbor View MV LLC for $2,600,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 31, Michael A. McCormack and Mary Lee McCormack sold 75 Skiffs Lane to Fizzy DD LLC for $1,750,000.