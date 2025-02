Siri Swanson of Yankee Rock Farm in Vermont will be visiting the Island again, to shear Slough Farm’s Tunis flock. The public is invited to stop by and learn all about shearing and wool processing. Warm cider will be provided. All ages are welcome. This event is co-hosted by Slough Farm and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. Free. No registration required. Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 am to noon Agricultural Hall Animal Barn, West Tisbury.