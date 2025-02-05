West Tisbury Town Column

It’s finally cold enough that there is ice on the ponds. There was a time when cars parked along State Road, and skaters would be out on Parsonage Pond for the day. It doesn’t seem that long ago.

Vases large and small are placed all around my house, vases full of bare, brown branches. They were meant to be in full flower by now, in time for Groundhog Day, but buds are barely breaking with a hint of yellow.

Dionis Riggs always had forsythia blooming for her Groundhog Day parties at Cleaveland House. They were occasions for neighbors to get together, breaking up the long winter with delicious potluck contributions spread across the Riggs’ dining room table, and stimulating conversations. Some years were more stimulating than others, as the parties opened our West Tisbury political season. A clipboard with nomination papers and a pen were often de rigeur accoutrements, carried with intention, and often head-butting opinions around the rooms.

Cynthia Riggs carried on the tradition after her mother died. Now it has become another town tradition past, although February remains the prelude to our annual town meeting and elections. Tara Whiting-Wells has nomination papers ready to be picked up in her office in Town Hall. They will need a minimum of 20 signatures by West Tisbury registered voters. The board of health has an open position, and anyone can run a contested race for any board or committee. You have until Feb. 20 to get your signatures and turn your papers in to Tara.

Our annual town meeting is Tuesday, April 8, to be held at 6 pm at the West Tisbury School. The annual town election will take place on Thursday, April 10, at the Public Safety Building. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Vote-by-mail applications were included in the census mailing Tara sent out at the beginning of the year. New applications must be filed every year. Don’t forget to fill in and return your census form, too, and dog licenses, if applicable.

MV Democrats will meet on Zoom this Saturday morning at 9:30 am. Carla Cooper will speak about the organization Indivisible MV. For more information, go to demsmv@gmail.com.

At the library this Saturday, there will be ballroom dancing lessons with Tom Carberry from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. “Singing Beethoven and the French Revolution” will begin at 3 pm. Sunday at 2:30 pm is the Second Sunday Jazz Concert with the Jeremy Berlin Trio and vocalist Mark Grandfield. “Writers Read” on Monday night, 7 pm, on Zoom. Email gaia1muse@gmail.com to register.

Two upcoming events at the library are: a Pal-entine’s event for kids to celebrate you on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. A nail salon, hair tinsel, cupcakes to decorate and eat are some of the activities planned; “How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World” is available at the circulation desk for anyone attending this month’s Climate Book Club on Feb. 23.

Friends of the Mill Pond are planning a monthlong series of cultural and educational events beginning March 2 at our library. They are looking for artwork in any medium for an exhibition of images of the Mill Pond. Send your .jpeg image with your name, title, medium, dimensions, and date of the work by Feb. 13. Send questions to co-chairs Avril Espy and Katherine Gagnon at friendsofmillpond@gmail.com.

It’s not a bad time to start wearing a mask again when you are out at any crowded place. There are several bugs going around the Island. Stay safe.

