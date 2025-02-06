Patient airlifted from Waban Park

The U.S. Coast Guard landed in Waban Park Thursday afternoon to airlift a patient off of the Island.

With the support of local first responders, the Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk conducted the medical evacuation to the mainland from Oak Bluffs.

It is unclear at this time what the medical emergency was, but this isn’t the first time the Coast Guard has flown a patient from the park when the weather was too rough for Boston MedFlight.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told the Times on Thursday afternoon that there hadn’t been any serious accidents on the Island this day, so it was likely due to a medical condition.

A Coast Guard representative was not immediately available for comment.