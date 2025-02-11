Poet’s Corner: Moon on Snow

Moon on Snow
By Jeffrey Agnoli
The full moon finds
those patches of snow
left by the day’s shadows
sending silvery flames
across the night ground
like breaths made visible
by the cold or whitecaps
on a black sea
the eons old contrast
of dark and light
nature’s alternating identity
mirroring the human duality
of numbers or values
illusion or truth
violence or benevolence
yet if the ageless guides
are right a new moon
will slowly rise to reveal unity
as our future reality.
Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His short poems are available at instagram.com/jeffagnoli.
