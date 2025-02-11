Poet’s Corner: Moon on Snow

Moon on Snow

By Jeffrey Agnoli

The full moon finds

those patches of snow

left by the day’s shadows

sending silvery flames

across the night ground

like breaths made visible

by the cold or whitecaps

on a black sea

the eons old contrast

of dark and light

nature’s alternating identity

mirroring the human duality

of numbers or values

illusion or truth

violence or benevolence

yet if the ageless guides

are right a new moon

will slowly rise to reveal unity

as our future reality.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His short poems are available at instagram.com/jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.