After 97 years of his best living, Norman F. Robinson passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2024 — missing his goal of 100, one of his few shortcomings in life.

Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 18, 1927, Norm grew up in many states, eventually landing in Louisville, Ky., where he graduated from the University of Louisville School of Engineering in 1952. Norm’s military service began with the Army Air Corps in June 1945 (Japan), and ended back home in the Air National Guard in January 1952. He was proud of his service to his country.

Professionally and personally, Norm led a fulfilling and accomplished life on the West Coast. In January 1952, Norm married Margie Weisman, graduated from the University of Louisville, was hired by Douglas Aircraft, was honorably discharged from the Air National Guard, and moved across the country to Manhattan Beach, where he and Margie started family life and raised their son, Keith. They enjoyed and participated in life in the Beach Cities until Margie’s early passing in 1980, and Keith’s passing in 2017.

Norm worked for Douglas/McDonnell Douglas/Boeing for 49 years. During this time, he specialized in hydraulics, and scored numerous patents; many of his designs are still in production today. He was a representative to the International Standard Organization. In this prestigious role, he worked with aerospace engineers around the world to define critical design standards that govern the airplane hydraulic systems that are a backbone of airplane design and manufacturing; he was fully engaged with his colleagues in all things flight.

Norm’s personal endeavors took him far and wide. Under the sea, he had Christmas celebrations with friends in the Underwater Photography Society; with Sally, he enjoyed music and plays, discussion groups, and world travel; they hiked the Sierras, created family time in their condo in Mammoth Lakes, and enjoyed many lasting friendships. He relished visits to his sister Marilyn on Martha’s Vineyard. In quieter moments, Norm would meet his son Keith at the Kettle for Friday night dinners.

Norm lived his values, pursued every interest, and was as decent a human as one can be.

Norm is survived by his friend and life partner of 42 years, Sally O’Mara; his sister, Marilyn Diane Robinson Leonard of Tisbury; Robinson and Weisman nieces and nephews (including greats) Albert, Debra, Rhonda, Clifton, Jeanne, Raymond, Kathryn, Paula Ramona, Margie, Ed, Karen, George Jr., Claudia, Doug, Mike, David, Lauren, Lindsay, Jessica, Andrew, Jason, Ryan, Kelly, Patrick, Ben, Melissa, Brian, Declan, Jennifer, Aaron, Sarah, Angela, Andrew, Christopher, and Megan; and by John, Gina, Peter, and Jennifer of the O’Mara family. Norm was predeceased by his wife, Margie Weisman Robinson, in 1980; his son, Norman (“Keith”) Robinson, in 2017; and by his siblings Betty, Albert, and Dale, niece Lori Ann, and nephew Raymond.

Celebration of life services were held on Feb. 1 at Manhattan Beach Community Church.