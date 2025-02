Levon Everett Penicaud

Zoe Penicaud and Timothy Penicaud of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Levon Everett Penicaud, on Feb. 11, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Levon weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Myles Bishop Hazell

Sheila McHugh Hazell and Emerson Hazell of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Myles Bishop Hazell, on Feb. 14, 2025, at Marth’s Vineyard Hospital. Myles weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.