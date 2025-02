Community drumming with Rick Bausman

Drummer and educator Rick Bausman will be offering a three-part drumming class series on Monday evenings. No prior experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, and be prepared for a workout. Feb. 24: “Concepts in Pan-African Drumming,” Batakatu (Nigeria) and Ibo Banda (Haiti). March 3: “Cuban Styles,” Bembe and Guaguanco. March 10: “Haitian Ceremonial Drumming,” Yanvalou Franc and Kongo. Registration is required. When registering for this program, you will be automatically signed up for all three workshops, as each builds on the previous one. Edgartown library, Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. To register, visit bit.ly/EL_RBDrumming.