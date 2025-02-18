The Rev. David G. Christensen Jr., 82, of West Tisbury, and Stratford, Conn., passed away on Feb. 20, 2025, at Civita Care at West River in Orange, Conn.

David was born in Springfield on Oct. 29, 1942. He spent his youth playing sports and creating stories for his little brother Jim. He was inspired by his parents’ great faith, and was called to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Springfield College and his master’s of divinity from Hartford Seminary.

David was an avid reader, and loved history and Native American studies. He was a lifelong sports fan. He coached youth soccer in Southbridge. He enjoyed playing pickleball with his friends at the Miami Everglades campground. He loved all things baseball, from watching his son Dave play in high school to sharing time with his grandchildren watching the Sharks play on Martha’s Vineyard. There may have been some disgruntled yelling at the television while watching Major League games. In retirement, David loved fishing the Florida Keys in the winters and the waters of Martha’s Vineyard in the summers. Fishing was a common denominator he shared with both his sons, Eric and Dave.

For many years David served as pastor for the United Church of Christ, in Shelburne, Sunderland, and Southbridge. He spent the last 15 years of his work as pastor of the First Congregational Church in Berlin, Conn. David spent his career counseling and shepherding his parishioners while engaging in humanitarian efforts to improve the lives of the vulnerable. He was very proud of the work he did as pastor in Southbridge by helping to start Food Share, which fed those in the community who struggled with food insecurity. David, with the help of his wife Carol, partnered with the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in humanitarian efforts in Takla, in the Volta region of Ghana, West Africa, for more than 20 years. He was instrumental in advancing international water projects in the Volta region. He assisted in brokering peace between two warring villages by the shared unity in their faith. David and Carol worked together with the help of their communities in the church to provide educational opportunities to children and young men and women of Ghana. Most importantly, in all activities of his life, domestic and abroad, David was faithful to the call to serve, to celebrate, and to share God’s love.

He has been reunited with his heavenly Father, his parents David G. Sr. and Myrtle, and his grandson Daniel. He is survived by Carol, his wife of 59 years, sons and daughters-in-law, David G. III and Alicia Christensen of Martha’s Vineyard, and Eric and Tricia Christensen of Stratford; and by his grandchildren, Aidan and Aurora, Dominic, Katarina, and Baylen Christensen. He will be missed greatly by his brother Jim and sister-in-law Marcia Christensen of Alton Bay, N.H., as well as by many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to continue his efforts in helping those in Ghana, West Africa. These donations can be sent to the Amenyo Foundation, 68 Alton Mountain Road, Alton Bay, NH 03810. Please note “Christensen Memorial” in the memo line. Online condolences can be made by visiting dennisanddarcy.com.