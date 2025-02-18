Edgartown Town Column

What makes a town feel like home? Is it the community, the local places, or the tiny, unspoken rules and rituals we share without realizing they’ve become part of our lives? It’s something I wonder, as an Islander from another island, about how Martha’s Vineyard not only has become my home, but home to so many others. When I reference “from another island,” I recall my first 24 years of life in the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean island that one day (I’m not sure when) no longer was home to me, in one sense or another. Fast-forward 15 years, and home is Edgartown. And those 15 years of experience, in this small New England town, very different from the Caribbean island I once called home — are what bring you this column.

You might know me from my previous work as the food writer for The Times, or our paths might have crossed if you’ve ever tried my desserts. Nowadays, my work is no longer baking bread rolls and cakes at 5 am on hot summer days. It’s a partnership alongside my previous Times editor, where I manage digital marketing for more than 30 or so Island businesses, under the name Shored Up Digital. We’re coming into seven years in business — seven years of “shoring up” the marketing for nonprofits, brands, and businesses in every town on this Island, and that experience is also what brings you this column.

So, with that: What’s there to do in Edgartown during the last week of February? Plenty of self-care and community networking events, because to get through the doldrums of winter, we’re going to need a lot of connection. First up, if you haven’t tried the free yoga classes at the Edgartown library, I urge you to, even if you’ve never done yoga. There’s a “Vinyasa Power Yoga” class, on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 am; it’s gentle, a way to tell your body you care. Second event, another Edgartown library event — because yes, our local libraries are truly jam-packed with events, year-round. This one is a “Sound Bath,” with Trish Ginter, on Feb. 26 at 5:30 pm. I did this class a few weeks ago, and it was truly magical. If you’ve never done a sound bath, imagine the most calming sounds, while you rest on a yoga mat and just … listen. When do we ever take a moment in our busy lives to rest and listen? This is your chance.

If you’re looking to do more active listening, head over to Cozy Corner Cafe at Post Office Square for one of their recent Chamber Chats, this one with Rockland Trust presenting, on the 25th at 3 pm, all about small business loans. It should be an interesting conversation, as more and more small businesses are looking for support outside their organizations to keep their dreams going.

There is a quote I came across recently, author unknown: “The difference between listening and reading is like hearing music played live versus reading the sheet music.” Which brings me to my last point — if you’re not wanting to listen (to sound bowls or business chats), head over to Edgartown Books and say hi to Mathew, who can guide you in picking out your next winter read. Maybe it’ll be a book about a small New England town with tiny, unspoken rules and shared rituals, unbeknownst to them? We’ll talk more about those in my next column; until then, take a moment and listen.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.