National Theatre Live: ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar façade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate. Three-time Olivier awardwinner Sharon D. Clarke is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (“Doctor Who,” “Sex Education”) in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. Filmed live during a sold-out run at the National Theatre in London; 3 hours, 2 minutes. Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 pm. Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, Vineyard Haven. More information at mvfilmsociety.com.