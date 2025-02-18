Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.” —Fred Rogers

As an early childhood educator, I couldn’t agree more with Mr. Rogers! In fact, play is serious work for everyone. Children build skills, develop confidence, and learn how to communicate through play — and so do adults. Adults who do not play are deprived of developing themselves wholly. Find time for play in your life!

School vacation is next week, Feb. 24 – 28. I wish our teachers, administrators, building staff, and students a fun and restful break!

Parents of young children, if you are looking for things to do next week, check out the M.V. Family Center calendar. Monday morning is “Skate with Me” at the Ice Arena, and Tuesday through Thursday offers play groups and Open Center time. Email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com for more information, or check out the Family Center on Facebook and Instagram.

The library is full of activities for all week, too — including a Black History scavenger hunt every day, throughout the library. “Tap with Hannah” on Wednesday mornings at 8:15 am, or join the walking group at 8:30. See the schedule at oakbluffslibrary.org.

I might be prejudiced, but I think we have amazing kids in our little community. The MVRHS boys hockey team, for example, dedicated its tournament last weekend to Cancer Awareness, honoring the M.V. Cancer Support group for its work. The team even dyed their hair blonde for the occasion! And then there was the high school musical, which earned rave reviews for the performance of “Anything Goes.” Congrats to these kids for their hard work and play!

Congrats also to our “small but mighty” Head Start team, who traveled to Boston for Advocacy Day at the State House. Amy Heil, Cindy Flanders, and Jean Crocker met with our state representative, Thomas Moakley, and state Sen. Julian Cyr, and talked with them about the importance of Head Start in our community.

A public celebration of the life of Janet Messineo will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 12:30 pm at the Ag Hall. All are welcome to remember this amazing woman, share stories, and honor her legacy.

Maynard Silva was born on Feb. 20, 1951 — happy heavenly birthday, Maynard; you are so missed. Feb. 21 is the birthday of two heroes of American civil rights, John Lewis and Nina Simone. Thinking of Deidre Diodati on Feb. 22.

Happy birthday to the wonderful Sarah Omer on Feb. 23! She shares the day with Jeannie Wright, and we also honor and remember Gloria Wong. Judy Cronig celebrates her day on Feb. 24. On the 26th, birthday wishes go to Natasha Taylor, who shares her day with Johnny Cash!

