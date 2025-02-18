Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 10 – 14, 2025

Edgartown

Feb. 13, Rebecca E. Day and Phillip L. Day sold 37 Weeks Lane to Martha’s Vineyard Community Television Inc. for $1,500,000.

Feb. 14, James N. Stephens and Priscilla T. Stephens, trustees of Stephens Family Trust, sold 9 Maqua Way to Esther Berezofsky for $1,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 14, Dominique Serio sold 2 Nahomon St. to Sonja S. Tonpea for $950,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 10, Marsha Natalizia, trustee of Noreen Baker Revocable Trust, sold 15 Walker Way to Elizabeth Marchand and Samantha Vazquez for $525,000.

Feb. 11, Stephen L. Sheldon sold 95 Beach Road to Charles Thomas Felder, trustee of Charles T. Felder Trust, for $1,495,000.

Feb. 14, Priscilla A. Carelli sold 4 Lady Slipper Way to Lagarde Venture Tisbury LLC for $1,250,000.