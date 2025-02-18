Services Friday for Ruth Carol Spohn

Ruth C. (Jepson) Spohn, 78, of Oak Bluffs, formerly of Waterford, Conn., passed away on Febr. 15, 2025.

Born on April 24, 1946, Ruth was the beloved daughter of Clarence Richard Jepson and Ella Grace (Townson) Jepson. Being the only daughter of Clarence and Ella, she learned to do everything from baking her mother’s famous waffles to doing repairs around the house. These skills came in handy when in the 1950s, her parents purchased a cottage in the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association in Oak Bluffs, which became a cherished family home.

After graduating from Waterford High School in 1964, Ruth earned her R.N. degree from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York, N.Y., in 1967. She married and was blessed with two children, Matthew Robert and Kathryn Elizabeth. Being fiercely independent, she instilled this independence, work ethic, and amazing sense of humor in her children.

Relocating to Rhode Island, Ruth joined the orthopedic operating room team at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, where she worked for 26 years until her retirement in May 2011. She was deeply respected and loved by her colleagues, serving as a mentor to many new nurses and a proud member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. She had her “girls” who she always enjoyed spending time with, laughing and enjoying life.

Following her retirement, Ruth embraced life on Martha’s Vineyard. Always ready for a day by the ocean or on the porch, she kept a good book at the ready and her beach chair and umbrella in her car, embodying her love for the Island. She thoroughly enjoyed her life with her “circle” family until her passing.

Ruth is survived by her son, Matthew Spohn, and his wife, Karen, of Portsmouth, R.I.; her daughter, Kathryn (Spohn) Jawharjian, and her husband, Roger, of North Kingstown, R.I.; her grandson, Samuel Jawharjian, also of North Kingstown; and several cousins.

A small funeral service will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremations on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 am, with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs immediately following. A celebration of Ruth’s life will take place this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Tabernacle Restoration Fund, online at mvcma.org/tabernacle; to the Glioblastoma Foundation, online at glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate; or to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, online at hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow.