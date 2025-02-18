West Tisbury Town Column

Real snow on the ground. What a treat. Despite the inconveniences, it is so pretty. Inconveniences abound, however. Everything takes longer, because clearing snow away adds an extra step. The ridiculousness of shoveling a path to the woodpile never fails to amuse me.

I am writing this column for the Feb. 20 edition of The MV Times, the one-month anniversary of Inauguration Day. This column has always been a personal conversation with you, my friends and fellow residents of West Tisbury, so I ask your indulgence as you read my thoughts.

The past month has been a struggle for me. There is a therapy model called dialectical behavior therapy, learning to accept two sets of facts or realities that are both true, despite being opposites of one another. That is the reality I, and many of us, are living with. Acceptance is very hard.

My columns tend to describe life in our town. Seasons. Holidays. Births. Deaths. Friends. Wildlife. School plays. Art shows. Treasured recipes. Reading in a comfortable spot with a beloved cat for company. Walks with dogs in this most precious and beautiful place in which we live. Good days and bad days. The dailiness of my life is much like the dailiness of all of our lives.

But this past month has been difficult. My life remains much as described above, while the world feels unsettled. I don’t know how long Mike’s and my life, how long our town and our Island will remain unaffected. How I can accept that what I live every day is in the same universe with what I see on the news? How can I write about snowdrops coming up when our Constitution and our federal government are being dismantled, norms shattered, chaos applauded? This is not reality television.

I understand that 49.87 percent of voters made this choice, and I respect it. I have always chosen a quiet life. I understand that others may choose more drama. Blowing everything up has never appealed to me. It is really hard to imagine how these changes will eventually touch all of us.

I grew up believing that our government was designed to protect us. Regulations were intended to keep us safe, to curb the excesses of greed and dishonesty. Some regulations perhaps are overblown; no one likes being told what to do. My inclination is to work together to change them, not to shut everything down, fire everyone, and upend the constitutional order. If you want to believe the government is your enemy, go ahead. I don’t. I’m surprised that makes me sound conservative. What I really am is scared.

This morning, Abby woke me up. I built up the fire, fed her and Nelson, made coffee. I’ll do whatever I do during the day, have dinner tonight, read or watch TV with Mike. I feel safe and loved in my little world.

How long will this world continue to exist?

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.