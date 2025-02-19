Vineyard falls to Marshfield in hard-fought hockey match

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard High School girls hockey team celebrated their seniors at home on Saturday before facing off against the Marshfield High School Rams. Despite a gritty effort, the Vineyarders fell 2-1 in a down-to-the-wire matchup.

Prior to the puck drop, MVRHS Head Coach Mallory Watts delivered a heartfelt message to the seniors and their families as the senior players made their way down a line of teammates and friends, hugging and saying farewell.

On the ice, the Vineyarders fought with a will. After going down 1-0 in the first, Mackenna Metell, No. 9, tied the game with a goal assisted by Hannah Wansiewicz, No. 24, and Abigail Geary, No. 14, late in the second period. However, Marshfield capitalized on a power-play opportunity, scoring with 51 seconds left in the second to take a 2-1 lead.

Goaltender Alyssa Viera, No. 1, had a standout performance, stopping some key Marshfield scoring opportunities to keep the game within reach. In the final moments, the Vineyarders pulled their goalie to create a six-on-five advantage, pressing for an equalizer, but Marshfield held on for the win.

The Vineyarders will have a chance to bounce back when they travel to face Marshfield again on Wednesday for a 5:20 pm puck drop in Kingston.