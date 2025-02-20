Nobody injured in Edgartown fire

First responders sprang into action to deal with a house fire on Tuesday night.

The Edgartown Fire Department responded to an external house fire at 47 Pine Street on Tuesday at 10:48 pm. According to Edgartown Fire Chief Alexander J. Schaeffer, one person remained in the building, so they called for mutual aid to ensure they had the appropriate resources at their disposal.

No one was injured from the incident.

The Oak Bluffs Fire Department was on scene with their ambulance and rehab vehicles in response to the alarm, and Tisbury and West Tisbury Fire Departments were dispatched to the Edgartown Fire Station for further help.

Edgartown responders quickly extinguished the fire so it didn’t affect the interior of the house. There was no fire inside the building – it engulfed the exterior rear door of the structure, near a small porch. Residents of the building were advised to stay elsewhere for the night to ensure the fire wasn’t started from their power lines. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.