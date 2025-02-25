Cookie taste challenge

Do you fancy yourself a professional cookie monster? If so, then get ready for the ultimate Oreo Cookie Taste Test Challenge, and see whether your fancy taste buds can tell the difference between classic Oreos and some new flavors. Grab your friends and find out who can guess the flavors and become the ultimate Oreo expert. Kids ages 8 to 18 are invited to join, and everyone will walk away with a prize. There will also be Oreo trivia, which may be used as a tie breaker if necessary. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver. Free. Friday, Feb. 28, at 3 pm. West Tisbury library.