Cribbage Club results

Seventeen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

1st place – Collin Evanson with a GRAND SLAM 14/6 +140 card

2nd place – Bill Russell with an 11/5 +74 card

3rd place – Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +82 card

4th place – Doug Werther with a 10/5 +18 card

We had a spate of 24 hands this week! 5!! Bill Russell, Byron Devine, Suzanne Cioffi, Roy Scheffer, and Doug Werther.

There were a total of 6 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

We will NOT be meeting at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School on Feb. 26. Instead, Bill and I will be hosting the tournament in our home. If interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Show up around 5:30–5:45 pm as we start our play at 6 SHARP!