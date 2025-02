“From Ground Zero” is a 2024 collection of 22 short films made in Gaza. Initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, the project gives voice to 22 Gazan filmmakers and shares the untold stories of the current war on film. This screening at the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs is sponsored by two Island community groups: CeasefireMV and Expanding the Conversation. 1 hour, 52 minutes. Sunday, March 2, 4 pm.