Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: March 2025

Transportation coalition addresses Island’s growing mobility needs of aging adults

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) is proud of the significant progress that has been made over the past three years addressing one of the most pressing challenges for older adults: transportation. As a catalyst for collaboration that enhances the lives of older adults and their families, HAMV has brought together more than 16 Island organizations to form an Older Adult Transportation Coalition.

The need is clear and urgent. With one in three full-time residents now 65 or older — more than 7,500 Islanders — and 25 percent of those over 65-plus projected to be 80-plus by 2030, our community must act decisively to support aging in place. Our 2020 survey revealed that many older adults require alternatives to driving themselves, yet existing options are underutilized, and often don’t meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents.

Since January 2021, the coalition has been working to create accessible, affordable, and user-friendly transportation solutions. Our focus includes developing on-demand, door-to-door services for both essential medical trips and enrichment activities. We recognize that one size doesn’t fit all — different stages of the aging journey require different solutions.

Key initiatives include coordinating existing resources more effectively, implementing new services to fill critical gaps, and ensuring solutions are accessible without requiring technological expertise. The coalition brings together diverse partners, from the Vineyard Transit Authority to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, proving that Island-wide collaboration can create meaningful change.

As we move forward, HAMV continues its role as a bridge-builder and advocate for older adults. We’re seeking sustainable funding and community support to implement these vital services. Together, we’re not just solving a transportation challenge; we’re enabling our older adults to remain active, engaged members of our Island community, contributing to a thriving Martha’s Vineyard for all generations.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.