Oak Bluffs Town Column

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” —Alice Walker

Alice Walker is an American novelist, poet, and social activist. She has been one of my favorite writers since “The Color Purple,” which was published in 1982.

If you love writing, be sure to put this on your calendar: Writers will be gathering for the first ever winter “Islanders Write” at Featherstone Center for the Arts on March 15 and 16. From 9 am to 5 pm each day, there will be workshops and panel discussions about the art, craft, and business of writing. I peeked at the schedule and saw names like Jennifer Smith Turner, Nancy Aronie, and Nicole Galland. For more information and to register, go to islanderswrite.com.

February is ending, we made it! That was a cold month, without much reprieve. It is already a little warmer this week, and Daylight Saving is coming on March 9. Hang in there!

I have been missing the Ocean View this winter. It was always so comforting and cozy on a cold winter night to go in for dinner, have some popcorn by the fire, and see friends. Remember the salad bar? The chicken wings? All the great people who worked there? Thursday was my usual OV night, with an occasional Friday added.

March 4 will be Fat Tuesday, which translates in French to Mardi Gras. It is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent for Christians. Lent was a more serious time of penance in ancient days, and Fat Tuesday (or Shrove Tuesday) was the time to use up your goods before 40 days of fasting. Mardi Gras festivals happen all over the world; here in the U.S., the center of celebration is New Orleans. I am told that Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans really begin after Christmas and culminate on Fat Tuesday. This year, the Island will be represented at Mardi Gras — the Dock Street Fight Club band is going down to play for several nights at Tulane University. Can’t wait to hear all about it!

The Steamship Authority is holding a public forum on Thursday, March 6, at the P.A. Club from 6 am to 8 pm. Steamship Authority board representative Jim Malkin, along with Port Council reps Joe Solito and John Cahill, will offer an opportunity to share information and hear public concerns. Something tells me this will be well attended, as we all have concerns.

Happy birthday to the fabulous Charlayne Hunter-Gault on Feb. 27. Balloons go to Madame Pilates, Judy Kranz, on the 28th, along with Sue Jade Fleming and my favorite Meehan twins: Jackie (Millard) and Kurstin (Moore). I don’t know when Fella Cecilio will celebrate his birthday, as he was born on the 29th in a Leap Year!

Nancie Lucas Meekin and Elizabeth Bonifacio celebrate on March 2. They share the day with Dr. Seuss. Happiest birthday to sweet Zora Morais on March 3. Wishing a pain-free day on March 4th to the one who takes away all our pain, Sue Sanford.

