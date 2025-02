1 of 5

The Friends of Mill Pond will present “Old Mill & Mill Pond of West Tisbury,” a history lecture with Bow Van Riper, research librarian from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. This event is part of Friends of Mill Pond’s month-long art exhibit and event series “Celebrating Mill Pond: Sustaining Serenity Together.” Saturday, March 8, from 2 to 3 pm. West Tisbury library. For more information please visit wt_mail@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.