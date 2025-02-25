Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 17 – 21, 2025

Edgartown

Feb. 18, Allen D. Slater Jr. sold 0 Chappaquiddick Road Lot 1C to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of Webquish Woodlands Preservation Trust, for $750,000.

Feb. 21, Two Wheeler Holdings LLC sold 93 Edgartown Bay Road to Pickles Place LLC for $8,250,000.

Feb. 21, Stanley T. Brennan Jr. and M.C. Brennan sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 509 Week 22 to James O. Howell and Aprill Howell for $15,000.

Feb. 21, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 455 Week 22 to Kenneth P. Lasnier and Luanne H. Lasnier for $10,000.

Feb. 21, John A. Marshall and Alissa Marshall sold 54 Bold Meadow Road to Joseph Nuzzolo and Susan Nuzzolo for $1,700,000.

Feb. 21, BB&W Golf LLC sold 36, 40, and 48 North Neck Road to Chappy Back Nine LLC for $1,035,488.02.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 21, Michael R. Gledhill Jr, trustee of Gladis Selden Price Irrevocable Trust, sold 18 Brunswick Ave. to Chris A. Kotsopoulos, Amy Kotsopoulos, and Max Kotsopoulos for $1,055,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 19, Thomas Andrews, Jill Petranek, and Robert Petranek sold 5 Rock Pond Road to Jesica Hough Russell for $990,000.

Feb. 21, Steven D. Bye sold 672 Edgartown Road to Robert A. Doane and Cynthia L. Doane for $1,100,000.

Feb. 21, Linda A. Lebedew, trustee of Oak Lane Realty Trust, sold 49 Oak Lane to Tyler F. Gibson and Shane Laderoute for $1,645,000.