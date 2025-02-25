SHINE: March 2025

SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone)

Barnstable County Regional SHINE office

shine@capecod.gov

774-243-2953

capecod.gov/departments/human-services/initiatives/shine

SHINE provides free health insurance information and assistance for Medicare-eligible adults and their caregivers.

A new volunteer opportunity is waiting for you!

The Cape Cod and Islands Regional SHINE program is seeking volunteers for our 2025 class! We screen, train, and certify all volunteers as Medicare experts, so you don’t need a background in health insurance to get involved.

Whether it’s conducting one-on-one counseling, speaking to groups, or providing office support, SHINE can find a role that’s just right for you. All you need is integrity, a willingness to learn, and a desire to help others.

Navigating Medicare can be mystifying. If you’ve traveled the long journey of Medicare enrollment, consider helping others in your community as they enroll in Medicare for the first time, review plan options, or troubleshoot problems.

Become a SHINE volunteer!

You know your community best. That’s why we want your help to support your friends and neighbors as they enroll in Medicare for the first time, review plan options, or troubleshoot problems. SHINE team members are highly trained and certified to assist people in obtaining coverage through options such as Original Medicare (Parts A & B), Medicare Advantage (Part C), Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D), and Medicare Supplement (Medigap).

Please call the Cape Cod and Islands Regional SHINE Program Manager, Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, at 508-375-6762 and choose option 2 to sign up! Applications are due by April 1, 2025. Class begins in May 2025.

Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, LICSW

SHINE Program Manager | Human Services